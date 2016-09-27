Gender-neutral bathrooms and the quest for inclusivity

Over the past year or so, the topic of gender-neutral bathrooms has reached a climactic peak of controversy with people fighting for equality and, in many unfortunate cases, ultimately being shot down.

As a community, Brock University has a large and diverse population with people of varying identities. Yet, I believe I can identify each one of them with one sentiment: they all want a place to use a toilet in peace.

Back in 2014, Brock got their first “gender-neutral bathrooms”, located across from the elevators on the main floor of Schmon Tower. These bathrooms which just have signs advertising them as washrooms without any specific gender connotations and handicap logos were created in attempt at making Brock a safe space for people of non-binary, genderqueer and trans identities.

However, I feel like it being a single-user restroom kind of shafts the whole idea of it being considered gender neutral. Although I do see how it makes it more of a safe space and private — less intrusive.

This year, the University of Ottawa made plans to create two all gender washrooms that would be open to more than one user. These bathrooms will apparently be the first of their kind in the city.

With that being said, there are many schools across Canada that have had co-ed washrooms in their dorms. McGill, York, University of Toronto, Dalhousie and University of British Columbia are examples of some of those inclusive schools who, for years, have been unintentionally inclusive. But then again, they are just located in the residences and not available to the whole campus. Schools like Ottawa want to change that.

The multi-stall genderless bathrooms would be an incredible step toward equality and representation for those who don’t conform to gender norms.

Meanwhile, British Columbia was host to change in 2014 when a motion was passed by the Vancouver School Board trustees to install gender neutral washrooms in every school to promote acceptance and visibility for younger kids starting to realize their identities. Once again, single-stall style are meant only for one person at a time.

I think multi-stall genderless washrooms would be a great addition to every university campus but the controversy that surrounds them is so blown out of proportion and unnecessary. People just can’t wrap their heads around the idea that boys and girls can use the same washroom, and that there are people who don’t conform to one specific gender, or any gender at all.

People get uncomfortable when change happens, even when it’s something good and for the sake of equality. As far as our society has come in terms of acceptance, it still has a long way to go before it gets to where it needs to be and should be.

Another way people are trying to become more inclusive can be seen in new changes made at Brown University in Rhode Island. The student body president implemented a fantastic change in the name of social justice: free tampon dispensers in all bathrooms — even the men’s. Free tampons is something to be excited over, but to find them in a guy’s bathroom is even better. The school is striving to be a “safe space for freedom and expression,” according to the university’s president.

Gender neutral washrooms are becoming more and more common, though, and it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

At the Democratic National Convention held in Philadelphia this past July, a genderless washroom was open for all guests and had thousands upon thousands losing their minds — in both a positive and negative sense of the term. The fact that an open restroom like that was even featured at a National event is a huge step to get where we need to be.

Eventually we’ll get there and I personally can’t wait for that day to come. People shouldn’t have to struggle to try and fit into society and shouldn’t be cast out for trying to be themselves. Everyone should have the ability to walk into a bathroom and be comfortable and not think “do I really belong here?”