Lovers of quick, easy, toaster breakfasts might find themselves at a loss this week, as Eggo waffles have been recalled in over 25 states in the US over listeria worries.

Kellogg has recalled more than 10,000 cases of its Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles after routine testing discovered the possible listeria infection. While a recall of a cheap breakfast option might be amusing to some, listeria is not. According to the Center for Disease Control, “The disease primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and adults with weakened immune systems.”

Symptoms of the infection, caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, include fever, muscle aches, and diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the CDC says the infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. For others, “symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.”

Earlier this year, frozen vegetables were recalled in the US for a listeria contamination that resulted in nine infections and three deaths. The CDC estimates that about 1600 illnesses and 260 deaths due to listeriosis occur each year in the United States.

The recalled waffles are in 10-count packs with “Used by” dates of November 21, 2017 and Nov. 22, 2017. The recall was voluntary and does not include any waffles sold in Canada. As of now, no illnesses have been linked to this possible listeria contamination. Anyone who purchased the product is encouraged to throw it out and contact the company for a full refund.