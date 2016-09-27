BUFS Preview: Maggie’s Plan

This week BUFS is pleased to present Maggie’s Plan written and directed by Rebecca Miller.

Maggie’s Plan is a hilarious film that breaks traditional rom-com conventions by using complex and dynamic characters to demonstrate the point that love is messy. The film has a Woody Allen feel to it with its New York setting and idiosyncratic relationships that draw the viewer in. Rebecca Miller’s film uses these relationships and relatable life situations, such as the decision to have a baby, to explore idealism, manipulation and fate.

In Maggie’s Plan, Maggie (Greta Gerwig) decides on a plan to have a baby without the complications of a man. She finds a donor, Guy (Travis Fimmel), a character who sees Maggie as out of his league but is happy to provide her with the means necessary to fulfill her plan. Maggie’s plan quickly gets derailed when she is seduced by John (Ethan Hawke), a married man who is refreshed by her non-threatening nature and naiveté.

The film jumps forward three years to where Maggie and John are living together and have a beautiful and quirky little girl, Lily (Ida Rohatyn). There’s only one little problem, Maggie should have stuck to her original plan because her love for John is losing its spark. This forces Maggie to devise her second plan to leave her relationship and hook John back up with his ex.

The cast and characters are just what you’d expect for this offbeat comedy, hilarious and quirky. Maggie’s Plan is humorous, entertaining and light. This film is a must see romantic comedy for 2016.

Maggie’s Plan screens Wednesday at 7 P.M. at Landmark Theatres, Pen Centre. Visit www.brocku.ca/bufs for details.

Desiree Stack, Contributor