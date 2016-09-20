The women’s soccer team took on Algoma University this past weekend in a two game set. The Badgers put together their best offensive showing of the year with two dominant wins.

Coming into the weekend Brock’s record was 1-3-1 and they had only managed to score two goals through five games, which both came in a 2-1 victory over Waterloo.

Starting with Saturday’s Homecoming game, freshman Melanie Schouten had a big game for the Badgers. She opened up the scoring in the 18th minute by finishing off a cross from teammate Alex Crawford. Schouten would add two more goals in the 25th and 30th minutes to complete her hat trick.

Brock would take the 3-0 lead into the second half, where Brooke Boekestyn would take over the scoring by adding a pair of goals in the 52nd and 63rd minutes. Olivia Schramowsky would finish off the game by adding her own goal in the 83rd minute.

Brock dominated the game as Algoma failed to put together any sort of attack to get on the scoreboard. However, Algoma goalkeeper Alexis Trigiani-Kirkwood kept the scoring down with a 16 save performance. For the Badgers, goalkeepers Marilena Spagnolo and Lauren MacCullouch had a great performance and combined for a shutout.

Sunday’s game saw the same result, only the Badgers added an extra goal with a compelling 7-0 win. Just four minutes into the game, Midfielder Alex Crawford opened the scoring by finishing off a brilliant free kick.

The first half would end with a 1-0 score, however the second half was much different. Starting in the 56th minute, Megan Salisbury headed home her first goal of the season. She would add two more goals and finish off her hat trick.

Laura Kirk received a pass on a nice through ball and buried her shot to add onto the lead. Melanie Schouten continued her strong weekend by adding her fourth goal of the season and Olivia Schramowsky added her second goal of the season to finish off the scoring.

Brock will look to use this weekend as a confidence booster for the remainder of the season. With nine games remaining on the schedule, the Badgers cannot afford to continue their offensive draught from the first five games.

With big performances from players such as freshman Melanie Schouten, the future looks bright for the Women’s soccer team.

With their record now at 3-3-1 for the season, Brock will take on the McMaster Marauders on Wednesday, September 21 at Alumni Field. Game time is at 5:00 p.m. and will be followed by the Men’s soccer game at 7:15 p.m.

The Marauders are currently winless on the season with an 0-5-2 record. They have struggled to score all season as they have four goals in seven games.

Last season the Badgers lost to the Marauders 1-0 and tied them in a second game 3-3. The Badgers last win against the Hamilton school came on Oct. 1, 2014 at home, as they scored five goals on the Marauders.