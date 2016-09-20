Don’t know about us? BUFS screens many award winning international films that don’t have a wide release in Canada. These films come one time only to Landmark Cinemas at the Pen Centre every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 at the BUFS Box Office Table in the theatre lobby after 6 p.m. on screening nights (we accept cash or cheque only). We also offer a Five-film Pass for Students for $40 which can be purchased at the theatre or in the Communication, Popular Culture, and Film Department located on the third floor in Scotia Bank Hall at Brock University.

This week BUFS is pleased to present Dark Horse written and directed by Louise Osmond.

Dark Horse is an inspirational documentary drama that tells a story so unbelievable you would think it’s fiction. The documentary looks at the story of Janet Voakes, a barmaid from a small recession stricken Welsh village who decided to pursue the impossible and breed herself a racehorse. Jan, along with her husband Brian and other members of the town manage to purchase a cheap but not incredibly promising horse who they name “Dream Alliance” as a metaphor for their hopes and dreams. Together they defy all odds, as their dreams become reality when Dream Alliance wins her first race.

Dark Horse is a true underdog story that demonstrates that dreams really can come true. All it takes is someone to pursue the impossible and inspire those around them to do the same. The film has been such an audience favourite that it earned the British Independent Film Awards’ Best Documentary and the Sundance Audience Award. Dark Horse is a must see.

Dark Horse screens Wednesday at 7 P.M. at Landmark Theatres, Pen Centre. Visit www.brocku.ca/bufs for details.

Desirae Stack, Contributor