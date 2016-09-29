Brock Sports announced Thursday morning that they have agreed to an extension with men’s basketball coach, Charles Kissi. Kissi has been given a new three-year extension. Along with his new contract, he has also been promoted to Manager of Basketball Operations. With his new role, Kissi will now oversee all aspects of Brock basketball. Kissi will be beginning his fourth year as head coach this upcoming season.

Kissi took over as head coach in 2013, where he began to steadily rebuild Brock basketball into a championship contender. The Badgers put up a 13-6 OUA regular season record last season, their best under Kissi. The former Ryerson Rams women’s basketball head coach has an overall regular season record of 24-36 with Brock.

Kissi has also been an apprentice coach with the Toronto Raptors under current head coach Dwane Casey. This past summer Kissi joined the Raptors Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Brock qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2012-13 season. In the first round of the playoffs, they defeated the Laurier Golden Hawks before being knocked out by the number one seeded Carleton Ravens.

Brock’s impressive 2015-16 season earned Kissi Brock Badgers Coach of the Year. Brock also saw three of their players being recognized as OUA All-Stars, and Dani Elgadi making the list of CIS All-Canadians.

With his new extension and promotion, Kissi is focused on keeping Brock basketball on the road to success.

“From the program standpoint, I will try to continue to add value to ensure that basketball grows and represents the University well,” said Kissi in a press release.

This announcement should bring hope to all Brock basketball fans, as Kissi has certainly proved he has the skills to lead his team to the playoffs to contend for a OUA and CIS championship in the future. And with his new promotion, he can now spread his knowledge to both basketball teams and help build up success for both programs.

The Badgers are gearing up to begin their season, as they finished up a trip to Costa Rica in August where they played NCAA oppoents. The men will take on Niagara College on Oct. 5 in Welland, as they prepare for their preseason Concordia tournament in Montreal (Oct. 7-9). The women meanwhile begin a preseason tour in Alberta as they take on the University of Lethbridge on Oct. 6.