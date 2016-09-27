Brock’s Men’s soccer had two games this past week where they earned their second victory of the season. After picking up four points against Algoma the weekend before, the Badgers continued their season with a match at home against the McMaster Marauders on September 21.

McMaster’s Yordan Stoyanov opened up the scoring in the 18th minute as he finished off a cross from teammate Marco Gennaccaro. That would be the only offense of the game as McMaster would pull through with a 1-0 victory.

Brock’s offense struggled as they only managed to put four shots on target, all of which were stopped by McMaster’s Kieran Doyle-Davis.

McMaster had 11 shots on net, but Brock’s Matt Zaikos had a great game registering 10 saves.

Brock looked to bounce back against Waterloo on Saturday as they took on the Warriors on the road. They discovered their offense this time around and found themselves on the winning side, picking up another three points.

First year midfielder Liam Wilson opened up the scoring in the first half, as he buried a shot past Warriors’ goalie Thomas Modjesch in the 25th minute. The goal was Wilson’s second of the season.

The Warriors would come back to tie the game up before halftime as Jae Jin Lee would receive a pass from teammate Christoph Bruckeder and bury it past Zaikos in the 39th minute.

The second half began in a tie but Brock’s Nico Dino would get his first goal of the season, when he ended up putting the game winning goal in the back of the net in the 65th minute.

Zaikos picked up his second win of the season in net for Brock as he made three saves. Modjesch turned aside three shots as well.

Brock now sits seventh in the OUA West division with eight points (2-5-2). With seven games remaining on their schedule, the Badgers need to find a consistency in their offense to try and make their way into the playoffs.

Brock has two key matchups coming up against the York Lions, the first of which comes on October 6. York has led the way in the OUA West division, with 23 points (7-0-2).

The Badgers continue their season this week with a very important game against the Windsor Lancers at Alumni Field on Oct. 1. Windsor is currently three points ahead of Brock in the standings, so a victory could put them in a tie. The Badgers need to finish in the top six in their division to be qualify for the playoffs, which is still very

much in reach.

Brock will also take on the Western Mustangs at Alumni field on October 2. Both games are scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

