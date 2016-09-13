Brock Men’s Rugby split first two games of the season

Last week, the Brock Men’s Rugby team opened up their season on the road against Trent University in which the Badgers were led to a tough loss of 43-23. Disappointed with the previous loss, the Badgers welcomed the Toronto Varsity Blues to the Badgers Home Opener game in hopes to come out on top this past Sunday. With much anticipation the Badgers were able to walk away with a win as they beat the University of Toronto by a final score of 34-19.

Early on in the game, the Badgers were able to hold a five-point lead, but it wasn’t until the second half of the game that they really gathered momentum as they added four tries and two converts to the scoreboard.

As for the Badger defense, they played a solid match but it wasn’t until late in the game in which they proved their strength as they were able to combat some physical hits leading to key turnovers and thus leading to the Badgers success.

While Badger players Jackson Amos, Karl Mueller and Camron Edwards all added one try to the final score, players Nabeel Imtiaz and Nathan Boeyenga appeared to be the ones the Varsity Blues had to lookout for throughout the game. Imtiaz managed to lead all scorers with two tries while Boeyenga was able to register a try and two converts.

As for the Varsity Blues, Scott McGuire collected one try and two converts. Brandon Langevin and Robert Welch both added one try in the loss.

The men’s team is excited to get back at it as they will be playing to larger than expected crowded as they will be playing during Homecoming this Saturday. The Badgers will host the Guelph Gryphons at 1:00 p.m. for their third game of the season.

Unfortunately, the success from the men’s team was not shared on the women’s side as they opened up their season to a discouraging loss of 71-0 when they traveled to the Toronto area to play York University. Both teams were in for a learning experience as both the Badgers and Lions were being led by a new head coach.

The Lions demonstrated a dominant approach as Tobi Owotomo a OUA Russell Division rookie of the year, led all players with three tries during the match, including the first score of the game. Within the first nine minutes of the game, Owotomo put her team on the board and it was continuous from then on out. The Lions player was able to score three tries within a two-minute span while adding another try just 28 minutes later, thus concluding the first half with a score of 30-0

Entering into the second half, the Lions maintained the same momentum that they started the game with as they scored again after 10 minutes into the half, and then adding another four tries before the end of the game, giving the Lions the lopsided victory.

Cheyenne Legerton had a pair of tries in the second half, and Catherine Belanger totaled 13 points on five conversions and a penalty goal. Other scores during the game were, Tia Anderson-Hudson, Jonelle Mars, Petra Woods, Dorrian Khouri and Bobbi-Jo Cronk, while rookie Natasha Naismith added four points on two conversions.

The Badgers hope to come back much stronger than their game against the Lions as they welcome the Guelph Gryphons to the women’s Home Opener and Homecoming game this Saturday, September 17 at 3:00 p.m.