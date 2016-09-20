The weather wasn’t too kind to OUA Baseball this past Saturday. Nine of the 10 scheduled games were postponed due to rain, including the Brock Badgers versus the Ryerson Rams.

The Badgers versus Rams game being played at Stan Wadlow Park in Toronto was Ryerson’s inaugural Think Pink game — to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer research. The pregame festivities were a success before the rain began to fall.

On Sunday, the Badgers travelled back to Toronto, this time to play the Toronto Varsity Blues. The Badgers would go with Chase Porter as the starting pitcher in game one versus the Varsity Blues and Alex Nolan would get the mound for game two.

Porter last started on September 11, when the Badgers played the Waterloo Warriors. The Whitby, Ontario native gave up six runs in four innings against the Warriors, while walking five.

This past weekend Porter struggled again as the Badgers would lose game one versus the Varsity Blues 6-2. Porter allowed four runs in four innings of work, but he was able to strikeout five.

The first three innings went well for Porter as he held the Varsity Blues to one run. However, in the fourth inning the Toronto team was able to get to the Badger pitcher as they scored three runs.

Ryan Bench would come into the game in the fifth replacing Porter. Bench pitched the final four innings giving up two runs. The second year pitcher has now given up four runs in six and a third innings this season.

The Badgers offense struggled in game one as they were held to five hits by Toronto’s starter Colin Edwards. Edwards would go the distance, pitching a complete game while striking out three.

This is the first time the Badgers have lost to the Varsity Blues in regular season play since October 12, 2012 — the same year the Varsity Blues last won the OUA Championship.

In game two Nolan pitched six innings for the second time this season. In his last start against the Warriors, Nolan gave up two runs in his six innings of work, but this time the Varsity Blues were able to get to him for four runs.

Nick Subramaniam and Jake Near would get the final nine outs for the Badgers, which led to their fourth win of the season.

The Bagders offense was much more alive in game two as they opened the game with three first inning runs. Tyler Nakamura and Cody Malone would each drive in a run during the first and Nakamura would drive in his second later on in the fifth inning. The Badgers winning run came off an error when Michael Enns Ward would score.

The Badgers 4-2 record places them second in the OUA tied with Guelph and Waterloo. They have scored 41 runs, which is an average of 6.83 runs per game. That mark is 2.06 runs short of the Badgers season average last year. They rank fifth for most runs given up with 32.

This upcoming weekend the Badgers will return home to host the York Lions on Saturday and the Guelph Gryphons on Sunday.

The Lions pitching struggled this past weekend versus the Warriors giving up a combined 42 runs over their two games.

The Gryphons will be a tough opponent as the Guelph team is coming off two huge wins versus the Ryerson Rams. The Badgers only two losses last season came against the Gryphons, in the first two games of the season. The Badgers haven’t lost more than two OUA regular season games since 2013.

If the pattern holds the Badgers will be starting Jeff Baggaley and Derek Zwolinski against the Lions, and Porter and Nolan will start versus the Gryphons.