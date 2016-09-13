A preview of 2016 Brock Homecoming

September 16 at 7:00 p.m. Men’s Hockey: Brock Badgers vs Guelph Gryphons

The annual Steel Blade Classic has been a huge success for the Brock Badgers having won in five consecutive years. Last year the Badgers beat the Gryphons in the annual game 4-3 in overtime. In fact, Brock’s last three of five Steel Blade wins have come against the Gryphons — the two teams have split their six games when the Steel Blade has been on the line going back to 2000. Brock has won nine Steel Blades since the annual game started to be played in 1999.

Last season the Badgers and Gryphons met four times, both teams winning twice. Both the Badger wins came during exhibition play with 4-2 and 4-3 wins. The Gryphons would win the two regular season games 6-1 and 5-4 in overtime. In fact, the last time the Badgers beat the Gryphons in the regular season was back on November 28, 2013.

If the trend continues with Brock having the edge with exhibition and Steel Blade games, we could see a sixth straight Steel Blade win for the Badgers. This game is also being played at St. Catharines downtown arena the Meridian Centre. Last year the Badgers saw 1,716 people in attendance for their Friday game, and should expect this year to exceed that number.

September 17 at 11:00 a.m. Women’s Soccer: Brock Badgers vs Algoma Thunderbirds

Brock women’s soccer has opened their season with a 1-3-1 start. The season could have easily started 4-1 for the Badgers, but the team opened their season with tough 2-0 and 1-0 road losses, and tied Guelph. Now the Badgers will try to turn their season around as they play the last place Thunderbirds. The two teams will play on Saturday for Homecoming, but also on Sunday giving the Badgers a chance to pick up two wins. Algoma is off to the worst start in the OUA with six straight losses. They’ve been outscored 59-2. Almost all their games have been double digit losses as they’ve lost 8-0, 9-2, 11-0 twice and 10-0 twice. The Badgers got off to a slow start last season as well, but were able to turn it around late in the season. They didn’t play Algoma until the second last weekend of the 2015 season, in which they won both games, so early games against the Thunderbirds could give the Badgers a boost moving forward. The Badgers have outscored the Thunderbirds 18-1 in their last four meetings.

September 17 at 1:00 p.m.Men’s Rugby: Brock Badgers vs Guelph Gryphons

The Badgers are in tough with this matchup. The Gryphons men’s rugby team has posted a 16-1 record going back to the 2014 season. This season they got off to a fantastic start with a 53-0 win and a close win against a strong Queen’s team. The Gryphons are one of the best teams in the OUA and the Badger will need to find a way to slow them down.

The Badgers opened their season with a 43-21 loss. However, they bounced back with a 34-19 win over Toronto. Brock’s men’s rugby program is 0-6 against the Gryphons going back to the 2011 season, so this would be a perfect time for the Badgers to end the long losing streak with a win at Homecoming.

September 17 at 1:15 p.m. Men’s Soccer: Brock Badgers vs Algoma Thunderbirds

Brock men’s soccer will have a chance to win their first game of the season at Homecoming as they’ve gone winless through the first five games. The Badgers tied Windsor 1-1 in the first game of the season, but since have been outscored 12-2. Most recently they struggled mightily versus Guelph, losing 5-0.

Just like on the women’s side, Algoma is last place in the men’s division. The Thunderbirds have gone winless and scoreless in their first six games of the season. They’ve been outscored 21-0 by their opponents.

Scoring has been tough for both teams, as the Badgers only have three goals on the season. This weekend could be the time when the Badgers start finding the back of the net. In the last two seasons the Badgers have gone 2-0-2 versus the Thunderbirds, outscoring them 11-5. Expect two close games between these teams on both Saturday and Sunday.

September 17 at 3:00 p.m.Women’s Rugby: Brock Badgers vs Guelph Gryphons

There seems to be renewed energy with the women’s rugby program at Brock under rookie head coach Stefanie Pavlovich. Although the team has started the season with a 71-0 loss, that loss came against top OUA team the York Lions.

It doesn’t get an easier for the Badgers versus the Gryphons, who won their first game of the season 77-7. Last season the Gryphons went 5-0, but lost in the OUA Championship to McMaster. For the Badgers, they lost to the Gryphons 125-0 last year and going back to 2009, the Badgers are 0-7 versus the Gryphons and have not scored a single point. Now playing host at Homecoming, the Badgers will have their home crowd to try and turn their fortunes.

September 17 at 3:30 p.m. Men’s Lacrosse: Brock Badgers vs Laurantian Voyageurs

The final game of Homecoming will feature one of Brock’s best programs over the last few years. The Badgers men’s lacrosse team continues to dominate the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association. An opening 16-13 win over a top team in the Western Mustangs, the Badgers have shown early that they again are a contender to compete for the championship.

The Voyageurs aren’t going to be an easy win for the Badgers, as the team from up North has started their season 2-0. They beat Laurier 10-6 to start the season and recently won against McMaster 11-9.

Last season the Badgers lost to the Voyageurs 13-11 in an early season match-up, so Brock will try to avoid the same from happening this season. Before last season the Badgers had won 10 straight versus Laurentian going back to 2009.