A critical look at Jessi Klein’s You’ll Grow Out of It

Comedian Jessi Klein’s You’ll Grow Out of It starts off questionably: she prefaces the chapters ahead with her murky definition of a “Tom Man”, a.k.a. what happens to a ‘tom-boy’ when they grow up and continue to reject femininity. It’s questionable because Klein discusses her Tom Boy, not-your-typical-girl path through pre- and post-pubescence in contrast to how the “normal” girls develop, all while remaining uncritical of the internalized misogyny that leads her to set herself aside from and criticize these other girls. Klein sets out to interrogate gender roles and standards, but ends up proving herself to have fallen victim to the very ideology that she condemns. In order to write on such a subject authentically, the author must also be critical of herself and her own perspective: Klein falls short.

At best, this book is a collection of anecdotes – some funny, most rambling – collected in an awkward and disjointed stream of storytelling. Although Klein begins her autobiographical stories with some semblance of purpose, namely to discuss what it means to be a woman who rejects the typical standard of femininity, it soon becomes apparent that the author is not yet free of her own internalized girl hate. One of the most glaring examples of this is found many times in the book, almost whenever Klein is talking about her body or her sexuality, sometimes even her personality and lifestyle.

In these moments, she is self-deprecating and self-hating to an extreme. In a way, these snapshots of Klein that she hands to you suggest that she is allowing the reader to see her in all of her vulnerability. In another way, Klein writes as though she sees nothing wrong with her constant self deprecation of her body and sexuality. At several points, she implies that because she did not become sexually active until 19 years of age she is lesser than other women. The author even goes as far as to set up a comparison between the two kinds of women that exist: poodles and wolves. It’s all nonsense.

The one redeeming quality of You’ll Grow Out of It could have been the opportunity it has to let someone know they are not alone if they feel out of place. However, this is thrown out the window the minute you find out that the resolution to all of Klein’s problems is the epitome of female achievement: Jessi Klein gets married to a nice man and has a baby.

No matter how you look at it, Klein’s book is a flop. If her goal was humour, there were maybe three scenes that accomplished it. If her goal was an inspirational book, or one that might be a touchstone for those who feel they don’t fit into the female “norm”, it absolutely failed (hint: Jessi Klein IS the female “norm”). Finally, even if her book was just for the sake of storytelling, it was not great. All in all, Jessi Klein is not a monster. Her book is O.K. Still, I would not recommend more than a shallow read of it, because the moment you are at all critical of her words is the moment you find a plethora of problems.